By Bill Berkrot

April 30 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected first-quarter profit despite the impact of the strong dollar on overseas sales that led the U.S. company to lower its full-year earnings forecast.

PerkinElmer, which also makes environmental testing and medical diagnostic products, said the foreign exchange situation would cut 2015 earnings by 23 cents per share instead of the 15 cents it had previously forecast.

However, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company only cut 4 cents from its full-year forecast range and now expects adjusted earnings of $2.54 to $2.60 per share.

Excluding special items, the company said it earned 50 cents per share, topping analysts' average expectations by 4 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The quarterly results were buoyed by strong growth in the One Source laboratory services business and by diagnostics sales.

"The big driver there was good penetration of newborn screening in emerging markets, particularly China," Chief Executive Officer Robert Friel said in a telephone interview. "We continue to see great opportunity there."

Recent regulatory approval in China of an automated screening system should help grow newborn testing there going forward, Friel said.

Looking ahead, "things are trending in the second quarter very similar to Q1 and what we saw in the back half of 2014," he said.

"The U.S. market continues to improve. Europe is stable. The Asian markets are mixed bag. Japan continues to be challenging," Friel said. He said sales in Europe grew in the low single digits, while China grew in the high single digits.

PerkinElmer posted a net profit from continuing operations of $40.3 million, or 36 cents per share, compared with a profit of $34.9 million, or 31 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter fell to $526.9 million from $530.6 million and was shy of Wall Street forecasts of $537.9 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)