

By Bill Berkrot

Aug 4 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported slightly higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on increased sales in its human health business and strong growth in China.

The company, which also makes environmental and food safety testing products, maintained its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings of $2.75 to $2.85 per share. PerkinElmer had raised the forecast range by 10 cents in May following a strong first-quarter performance.

"We're seeing nice progress on the operating margin side, which enabled us to feel good about our guidance for the year," Chief Executive Robert Friel said in a telephone interview.

Operating profit margin was 12.4 percent of revenue, up from 12.1 percent a year ago.

The company is investing heavily in reproductive health, emerging diagnostics, food safety and pharmaceutical services, Friel said, adding that all had higher sales than in the prior quarter.

"As we get later into the year, and particularly into 2017, as those businesses become a bigger percentage of total PerkinElmer, you'll start to see our (percentage) revenue growth start to edge up above mid-single digits," Friel said.

Excluding items, PerkinElmer had adjusted earnings of 67 cents, a penny better than analysts' average expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company was still seeing weakness in sales to industrial customers, Friel said. But he was encouraged by broad-based growth in China both on the diagnostics side, with newborn screenings up, and in the environmental business, which tests air, water and food.

"China grew about 20 percent in the quarter," Friel said.

The company said net profit from continuing operations rose to $61.2 million, or 56 cents per share, from $49 million, or 43 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose about 1.5 percent to $572.7 million, shy of Wall Street estimates of $574.8 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)