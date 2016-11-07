Nov 7 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Monday reported a decline in third quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, and it lowered the high end of its full-year earning forecast by 8 cents.

The company, which also makes environmental and food safety testing products, posted a net profit from continuing operations of $57.7 million, or 52 cents per share, compared with a profit of $54.9 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, PerkinElmer had adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 66 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)