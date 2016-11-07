Nov 7 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer
Inc on Monday reported a decline in third quarter
revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, and it lowered the
high end of its full-year earning forecast by 8 cents.
The company, which also makes environmental and food safety
testing products, posted a net profit from continuing operations
of $57.7 million, or 52 cents per share, compared with a profit
of $54.9 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, PerkinElmer had adjusted earnings
of 68 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 66 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)