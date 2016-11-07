(Adds analyst comment)
By Bill Berkrot
Nov 7 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer
Inc on Monday reported its third-quarter revenue
declined, missing Wall Street estimates, and it lowered the high
end of its full-year earnings forecast by 8 cents.
However, aided by lower costs, the company managed to post a
profit slightly above analysts' expectations.
Excluding special items, PerkinElmer had adjusted earnings
of 68 cents per share, topping analysts' average expectations by
2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Core growth was broadly disappointing, however solid margin
management cushioned the blow and allowed for a slight EPS
beat," Evercore ISI analyst Ross Muken said in a research note,
adding that cost controls "offset the entirety of the revenue
shortfall and saved operating profit."
PerkinElmer narrowed its 2016 forecast and now sees adjusted
earnings of $2.75 to $2.77 per share, down from its prior view
of $2.75 to $2.85. The new midpoint is 4 cents below Wall Street
estimates of $2.80 per share.
Sales for the quarter fell to $548 million from $563 million
in the year-ago quarter. That was well short of Wall Street
forecasts of $572.2 million.
"Our top-line performance was disappointing as our
capital-intensive businesses experienced challenging market
conditions," Chief Executive Robert Friel said in a statement.
The company, which also makes environmental and food safety
testing products, posted a net profit from continuing operations
of $57.7 million, or 52 cents per share, compared with a profit
of $54.9 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.
The Human Health division, which includes neonatal testing
and other diagnostic equipment, saw sales fall 2 percent in part
due to fewer selling days than in the year-ago quarter.
Environmental Health sales fell 5 percent due to constraints
on capital spending for expensive equipment by customers.
However, cost of revenue and selling, general and
administrative costs fell in the quarter.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and
Leslie Adler)