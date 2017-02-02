(Adds details)

NEW YORK Feb 2 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday posted slightly lower fourth-quarter profit, underperforming analyst expectations as income fell at its unit that makes diagnostics systems.

The company said income from continuing operations fell to $62.3 million, or 57 cents per share, from $63.4 million, or 56 cents a share, a year ago. PerkinElmer announced the sale of its medical imaging business in December and results from that business are excluded from those figures.

It said adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations, which exclude purchase accounting adjustments, amortization of intangible assets and other items, were 83 cents a share in the quarter. Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 86 cents per share in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter revenue dropped to $566.8 million from $569.9 million last year.

The company said it expects 2017 adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.75 and $2.85. That is also below the average analyst estimate for the year, which is $2.92, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Sandra Maler)