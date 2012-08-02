Aug 2 PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday
reported second quarter profit rose 15 percent as solid demand
for its scientific and environmental products in the United
States and emerging markets offset declines in Europe.
The maker of scientific instruments, medical testing
equipment and environmental safety monitoring products, posted a
net profit from continuing operations of $33.6 million, or 29
cents per share, compared with a profit of $29.1 million, or 26
cents per share, a year ago.
Bucking a trend seen with some of its peers that had to pull
back on full year forecasts, PerkinElmer maintained its 2012
outlook for earnings of $2.00 to $2.05 per share, excluding
items, and organic revenue growth in mid-single digit range.