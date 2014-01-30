BRIEF-Charter closes $2.5 bln of senior unsecured and secured notes
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected fourth quarter profit and forecast 2014 earnings in line with current Wall Street estimates.
The company, which also sells medical diagnostic equipment, such as for prenatal screening, and environmental testing products, sees full-year earnings of $2.40 to $2.45 per share, excluding special items. Analysts on average are looking for $2.42 per share.
For the fourth quarter, PerkinElmer posted a net profit of $64.5 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $15.9 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago, when results were hit by an accounting adjustment related to pension liability.
Excluding special items, the company had adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue of $593.3 million topped Wall Street estimates of $589.1 million.
* Notes that an award has now been made in confidential arbitration between woolworths and lowe's in relation to their home improvement joint venture.