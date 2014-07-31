CME Group's profit rises 8.7 pct on higher investment income
April 27 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported an 8.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher investment income.
July 31 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer reported second quarter profit on Thursday that matched Wall Street expectations and maintained its earnings forecast for the full year as it prepares for the launch of new products.
The company posted a net profit of $50.5 million, or 44 cents per share, compared with a profit of $27.9 million, or 25 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, PerkinElmer earned 59 cents per share, meeting analysts average expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter rose 3 percent to $556.2 million, falling short of Wall Street estimates of $571.7 million.
For the full year, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings of $2.42 to $2.46 per share, with revenue growth in the mid-single digits. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* Visteon corp - first-quarter electronics sales were $810 million compared with $793 million for same period in 2016