Feb 4 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer
Inc on Thursday forecast a 2016 profit range below Wall
Street expectations and reported fourth quarter results just shy
of analysts' estimates.
The company, which also makes medical diagnostic and
environmental testing products, said it sees full-year adjusted
earnings of $2.65 to $2.75 per share. Analysts on average were
estimating $2.82 per share for the year, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
PerkinElmer said profit from continuing operations rose to
$68.5 million, or 61 cents per share, from $31.3 million, or 28
cents a share, a year ago, when the company took a large charge
related to pension adjustments.
Excluding one-time items, PerkinElmer earned 86 cents per
share. Analysts on average expected 87 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue of $608.1 million for the quarter fell short of Wall
Street estimates of $617.5 million.
