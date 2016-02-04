(Adds CEO interview)

Feb 4 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday forecast a 2016 profit range below Wall Street expectations and reported fourth quarter results just shy of analysts' estimates.

The company, which also makes medical diagnostic and environmental testing products, said it saw full-year adjusted earnings of $2.65 to $2.75 per share. Analysts on average were estimating $2.82 a share for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PerkinElmer Chief Executive Robert Friel said about half of the discrepancy was due to a failure by analysts to adjust their estimates to account for the strengthening dollar, which affects international sales.

"The other half is we are consciously in 2016 stepping up our investment in R&D because we see a lot of terrific opportunities ... in reproductive health and prenatal testing," Friel said in a telephone interview.

"If you go back and look at the goals we set out in January of '15, we basically met or exceeded all of them despite a pretty challenging economic environment," Friel added.

"Most of our end markets look good going into 2016, either similar to 2015 or maybe a little better, other than the overall industrial markets," Friel said.

Industrial customers account for about 10 percent of PerkinElmer's overall business.

Despite the economic slowdown in China, Friel said the country was still investing heavily in healthcare and environmental products. Relaxation of China's one-child per family restrictions should help PerkinElmer's newborn screening business, he said.

Friel said he expected low double-digit percentage growth for PerkinElmer's business in China in 2016.

Excluding one-time items, PerkinElmer earned 86 cents a share in the fourth quarter, missing analysts' average expectations by a cent.

PerkinElmer said profit from continuing operations rose to $68.5 million, or 61 cents per share, from $31.3 million, or 28 cents a share, a year ago, when the company took a large charge related to pension adjustments.

Revenue of $608.1 million for the quarter fell short of Wall Street estimates of $617.5 million.

PerkinElmer shares were down 22 cents at $46.58 on Thursday. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Tom Brown and Peter Cooney)