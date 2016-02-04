(Adds CEO interview)
By Bill Berkrot
Feb 4 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer
Inc on Thursday forecast a 2016 profit range below Wall
Street expectations and reported fourth quarter results just shy
of analysts' estimates.
The company, which also makes medical diagnostic and
environmental testing products, said it saw full-year adjusted
earnings of $2.65 to $2.75 per share. Analysts on average were
estimating $2.82 a share for the year, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
PerkinElmer Chief Executive Robert Friel said about half of
the discrepancy was due to a failure by analysts to adjust their
estimates to account for the strengthening dollar, which affects
international sales.
"The other half is we are consciously in 2016 stepping up
our investment in R&D because we see a lot of terrific
opportunities ... in reproductive health and prenatal testing,"
Friel said in a telephone interview.
"If you go back and look at the goals we set out in January
of '15, we basically met or exceeded all of them despite a
pretty challenging economic environment," Friel added.
"Most of our end markets look good going into 2016, either
similar to 2015 or maybe a little better, other than the overall
industrial markets," Friel said.
Industrial customers account for about 10 percent of
PerkinElmer's overall business.
Despite the economic slowdown in China, Friel said the
country was still investing heavily in healthcare and
environmental products. Relaxation of China's one-child per
family restrictions should help PerkinElmer's newborn screening
business, he said.
Friel said he expected low double-digit percentage growth
for PerkinElmer's business in China in 2016.
Excluding one-time items, PerkinElmer earned 86 cents a
share in the fourth quarter, missing analysts' average
expectations by a cent.
PerkinElmer said profit from continuing operations rose to
$68.5 million, or 61 cents per share, from $31.3 million, or 28
cents a share, a year ago, when the company took a large charge
related to pension adjustments.
Revenue of $608.1 million for the quarter fell short of Wall
Street estimates of $617.5 million.
PerkinElmer shares were down 22 cents at $46.58 on Thursday.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Tom Brown and Peter
Cooney)