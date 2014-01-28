By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 Legendary venture
capitalist Tom Perkins apologized for comments comparing the
treatment of wealthy Americans to the Nazi's persecution of
Jews, although he stood by his belief in the danger of
demonizing the rich.
"I deeply apologize to you and anyone who has mistaken my
reference to Kristallnacht as a sign of overt or latent
anti-Semitism," he said in an interview Monday on Bloomberg
Television. "This is not the case."
Perkins, 81, sparked criticism when he likened the Nazi
party's war on Jews to what he called "the progressive war on
the American one percent, namely the 'rich'," in a letter
published Saturday in the Wall Street Journal.
"Kristallnacht was unthinkable in 1930," he wrote, referring
to the 1938 attack on Jews in Nazi Germany and Austria. "Is its
descendent 'progressive' radicalism unthinkable now?"
The firm Perkins co-founded, Kleiner Perkins Caufield &
Byers, tweeted that "Tom Perkins has not been involved in KPCB
in years. We were shocked by his views expressed today in the
WSJ and do not agree."
"They chose to throw me under the bus," Perkins said on
Monday about the firm, which has gone through a few years of
lackluster returns and is battling a former partner in a
gender-discrimination and retaliation lawsuit. "As I've
distanced myself form the firm, there's been a corresponding
decline," he said.
He reiterated his belief in the danger of discriminating
against the richest Americans, whom he said were also the
nation's leading job creators.
"Maybe you have to put up with a little techno-geek
arrogance to get the results of those folks' thinking," he said
in response to questions about whether San Francisco's
technology elite lived in a bubble. Lately, resentment toward
that group has led to protests.
Perkins, now retired, backed companies including Genentech
and Tandem Computers, and his firm has backed Amazon.com Inc
, Google Inc and others. He grew up in a
working-class family in White Plains, NY.