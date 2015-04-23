LONDON, April 23 Permanent Tsb Gp Hld

* Placing of shares - announcement of price range

* Says price range for placing has been set at between eur 3.90 and eur 4.50 per ordinary share

* Mid-Point of price range implies a market capitalisation at admission of approximately eur 1,934 million.

* Says deal size includes a eur 400 million primary equity raise with additional secondary shares potentially being offered