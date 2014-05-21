* Mortgage approvals rise 80 pct as economy recovers

* Core bank profitable so far this year

* Banks remain main risk to post-bailout Ireland

DUBLIN, May 21 Arrears levels are falling in the loan portfolios of state-owned Irish bank Permanent tsb, accompanied by a sharp rise in mortgage approvals as the battered economy starts to recover.

Ireland's banks were the main cause of a financial meltdown that forced the country into an EU-IMF bailout and remain the main risk to the state.

Permanent tsb (ptsb) - the weakest of Ireland's three domestic lenders because of its mortgage book - said on Wednesday that total arrears in its home loan and buy-to-let portfolios were now 10 percent below their 2013 peaks.

But the bank remains weighed down by mortgages that track the European Central Bank's (ECB) record low interest rate and make up two thirds of its loan book, reducing profitability.

The company is seeking approval from Europe to split itself into three businesses and move bad assets - including some of its tracker mortgages - off the balance sheet of a "core bank".

The core bank was profitable after impairments for the year so far and new mortgage approvals are about 80 percent higher than in the same period of 2013, Permanent tsb said. The group expects to return to profit in 2017.

Ireland's other two main domestic lenders, Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks, have both returned to profit this year. (Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by David Goodman)