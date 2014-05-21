* Mortgage approvals rise 80 pct as economy recovers
* Core bank profitable so far this year
* Banks remain main risk to post-bailout Ireland
DUBLIN, May 21 Arrears levels are falling in the
loan portfolios of state-owned Irish bank Permanent tsb,
accompanied by a sharp rise in mortgage approvals as the
battered economy starts to recover.
Ireland's banks were the main cause of a financial meltdown
that forced the country into an EU-IMF bailout and remain the
main risk to the state.
Permanent tsb (ptsb) - the weakest of Ireland's three
domestic lenders because of its mortgage book - said on
Wednesday that total arrears in its home loan and buy-to-let
portfolios were now 10 percent below their 2013 peaks.
But the bank remains weighed down by mortgages that track
the European Central Bank's (ECB) record low interest rate and
make up two thirds of its loan book, reducing profitability.
The company is seeking approval from Europe to split itself
into three businesses and move bad assets - including some of
its tracker mortgages - off the balance sheet of a "core bank".
The core bank was profitable after impairments for the year
so far and new mortgage approvals are about 80 percent higher
than in the same period of 2013, Permanent tsb said. The group
expects to return to profit in 2017.
Ireland's other two main domestic lenders, Bank of Ireland
and Allied Irish Banks, have both returned to
profit this year.
(Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by David Goodman)