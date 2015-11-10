DUBLIN Nov 10 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) improved its margins and reduced impairment charges in the third quarter but said new lending was being constrained by limited growth in the mortgage market that is key to its growth.

The mortgage lender, the smallest of Ireland's three remaining domestically-owned banks and last to return to profit after the financial crisis, said mortgage drawdowns so far this year had trended broadly in line with the same period last year.

That implied a volume decline in the third quarter after 5 percent growth in the first half, according to analysts at Davy Stockbrokers, which the bank put down to the market not growing as fast as expected.

PTSB said it saw this as a "short-term supply lag" as Ireland struggles with a severe shortage of housing in towns and cities, less than a decade after a property crash left PTSB and other Irish lenders requiring the euro zone's costliest bank bailout.

"The growth in the Irish economy is providing a strong backdrop for the Group's targeted return to sustainable profitability," the bank said in a trading update.

"At the same time, challenges remain in the form of increasing costs of meeting higher regulatory standards, limited housing supply resulting in constrained growth of the mortgage market and over supply and volatility in the UK mortgage asset market."

Net interest margin, a key measure of profitability that the bank aims increase to 1.7 percent by 2018, rose to 1.26 percent, reflecting cuts to the bank's deposit rate, taking the nine-month average to 1.07 percent.

Its impairment charge reduced further due to a decline in arrears levels and it said it expected to report a significantly lower underlying loan loss charge at the end of the year.

The bank, in which the government cut its stake to 75 percent in April through a 400 million euro share sale, also said 76 percent of cases identified in a mortgage redress programme had been resolved.

PTSB agreed to compensate to 1,372 mortgage owners in July after the central bank found it had failed to warn them of the consequence of breaking the term of a particular loan agreement.

The bank's shares, which have fallen from April's 4.50 per share initial public offering (IPO) price, were 3.2 percent higher at 4.15 euros by 0820 GMT. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)