DUBLIN, March 26 Fewer new customers of
state-owned Irish lender permanent tsb (PTSB) are
falling behind on home loan payments but it is too soon to say
the level of arrears has peaked, the bank's chief executive said
on Tuesday.
"We'd like to say arrears have peaked but we're not at that
stage yet," Jeremy Masding told a news conference after the bank
reported losses last year narrowed.
PTSB's proportion of Irish owner-occupier loans in arrears
for more than 90 days was 15 percent at the end of 2012, the
bank said on Tuesday, while 21 percent of buy-to-let investors
were three months or more in arrears.