DUBLIN, March 26 Fewer new customers of state-owned Irish lender permanent tsb (PTSB) are falling behind on home loan payments but it is too soon to say the level of arrears has peaked, the bank's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We'd like to say arrears have peaked but we're not at that stage yet," Jeremy Masding told a news conference after the bank reported losses last year narrowed.

PTSB's proportion of Irish owner-occupier loans in arrears for more than 90 days was 15 percent at the end of 2012, the bank said on Tuesday, while 21 percent of buy-to-let investors were three months or more in arrears.