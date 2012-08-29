DUBLIN Aug 29 Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC : * Permanent tsb group - H1 loss before tax 588 million euros * Permanent tsb group - ECB borrowings stood at 11.8 billion euros at

end-June versus 13.1 billion year ago * Permanent tsb group - impairment provisions on loans rose to 434

million EUR in H1 from 333 million year ago * Permanent tsb group - total level of mortgage accounts more than 90

days in arrears rose to 14.1 percent * Permanent tsb group - reduced loan-to-deposit ratio to 190 percent

from 227 percent at end-2011