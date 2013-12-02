Hong Kong, China stocks fall amid geopolitical worries; defence stocks jump
* Chinese traders ordered to return North Korean coal - source
Dec 2 Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC : * Gp hld - asset quality review * Central bank of Ireland has provided the outcome of its balance sheet
assessment to Permanent tsb Group Holdings * Outcome confirms that the capital position of Permanent tsb Plc is above
minimum regulatory requirements * Source text
* Chinese traders ordered to return North Korean coal - source
* First time GPIF looks to outside managers for alternative assets