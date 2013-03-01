DUBLIN, March 1 State-owned Irish lender
permanent tsb (PTSB) said on Friday it had raised 400
million euros ($523 million) fresh debt, bringing to 1 billion
the amount of new debt secured against its British and Irish
mortgage books this year.
The smallest of Ireland's three remaining domestically-owned
banks, permanent tsb was handed approval by the country's EU/IMF
lenders lenders last year to eke out a viable future by moving
bad assets off its balance sheet.
It said it raised the money in unguaranteed debt in a
private deal using Irish residential mortgages. A spokesman for
PTSB said the bank's deposit book rose 1 billion euros in the
second half of the year.
Ireland's main banks have followed the sovereign back into
capital markets in recent months, over two years after they lost
access, forcing the state into a bailout and lenders to turn to
the European Central Bank for funding.