DUBLIN May 22 Irish Life & Permanent
indicated its banking arm would further reduce residential
mortgage rates, as it came under fire from customers furious at
having to pay more than homeowners at rival banks.
The state-run bancassurer's troubled lending arm, permanent
tsb (PTSB) - set to be split from its profitable life business -
won approval from Ireland's EU/IMF lenders last month to eke out
a viable future by moving bad assets off its balance sheet.
However its chairman acknowledged it must offer more
competitive mortgages because some of its 74,500 variable rate
customers, who bought shares in the group to protest at
Tuesday's annual meeting, criticised increases in recent years.
"Many of your customers have endured a disturbing decrease
in their welfare thanks to hefty mortgage hikes. They live to
pay bills and nothing else," said Conor McNally, a customer who
has fallen behind on 6,500 euros ($8,300) of mortgage payments.
"You have taken thousands of euros extra from my pocket and
family for no good reason, to fund your disastrous lack of
foresight ... We are struggling borrowers, permanently tied to
your predatory bank."
After a series of increases, PTSB - which has suffered more
than most under the weight of loss-making mortgages that track
the European Central Bank's interest rate - cut its standard
variable mortgage rate to 4.69 percent from 5.19 percent this
month.
That compares with the 3 percent existing customers pay at
Allied Irish Banks and the 3.84 percent charged by Bank
of Ireland, the country's largest lender.
Irish Life & Permanent chairman Alan Cook said the bank
should be able to make its mortgage products more competitive,
but drew jeers when adding he could not commit to a timeframe.
"This needs to be a competitive, mainstream retail bank and
we cannot be ... whilst offering one rate to new borrowers, when
everybody knows the rest of the customer base is paying
something higher," Cook said in relation to a 3.69 percent rate
it offered new customers.
Cook said he regarded last moth's rate cut as "the first
step in the journey".
PTSB Chief Executive Jeremy Masding said he was happy with
the bank's level of mortgage arrears.
The bank's proportion of Irish owner-occupier loans in
arrears for more than 90 days rose to 12.1 percent at the end of
2011, the highest in a sector where the average is 9.2 percent.