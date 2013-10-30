DUBLIN Oct 30 Ireland's permanent TSB
will resume a deleveraging plan agreed under the country's
bailout terms next year, including the sale of some of its 6.8
billion pound ($10.9 billion) UK mortgage book, a source close
to the process said on Wednesday.
The state-owned mortgage lender agreed to shed almost 16
billion euros in assets via disposal and run-off as part of the
85 billion euro EU/IMF bailout that is set to end later this
year, but halted the UK sale last year as it finalised a
restructuring plan.
PTSB, which has since been separated from its more
profitable life insurance arm, submitted a revised plan to the
European Commission in August and its chief executive said he
expects a ruling on it by November or December.
In the meantime, the lender, which has split itself into a
'good bank', an asset management unit and a non-core division,
will prepare the sale of parts of the 10 billion portfolio
assigned for run down.
"They are looking at selling tranches of loans from that
collective non-core book beginning in the first half of next
year," the source told Reuters. The bank declined to comment.
Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks,
Ireland's other surviving domestically-owned lenders which,
unlike PTSB, were granted the status of "pillar banks" by the
government, completed their deleveraging ahead of the end-2013
deadline.
As a result, Bank of Ireland has cut its loan-to-deposit
ratio to 121 percent and AIB to 106 percent compared to the 157
percent permanent tsb reported at the end of June, though that
was down from 248 percent at the end of 2010.
The bank's original deleveraging plan, set out by the
country's central bank in March 2011, saw the ratio falling to
122 percent by the end of 2013.