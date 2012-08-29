* H1 impairment charge rises to 437 mln euros

* Says excess capital enough to deal with charges

* Deposits up, reliance on ECB down but margins tumble

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Aug 29 Losses at Irish state-owned lender permanent tsb (PTSB) widened in the first half of the year as mortgage arrears rose, highlighting the problems the country faces as it strives to meet conditions of an international bailout.

Irish banks, at the centre of a crisis that pushed the country into an 85 billion euro European Union/IMF rescue, are struggling to return to profitability, something the European Commission saw as a "a source of concern" in a review of Ireland's bailout progress on Wednesday.

PTSB's results show how difficult it is for the country's banks to turn a profit because of weak loan growth, high funding costs and rising bad debts.

"The Irish banking system will only survive as a rational banking system and at the heart of that is the old net interest margin challenge and at the moment all of us struggle under that," PTSB chief executive Jeremy Masding told journalists.

"We basically are caught in a difficult place between trying to ensure we've got competitive lending rates but at the same time our cost of funding is too high."

While Dublin has met all of its bailout targets and returned to long-term bond markets last month, its banking system is far from functioning as normal, demonstrated by the mere 100 million euros of new loans PTSB gave out in the first half of the year.

It is instead focussing on its cost base and is in the process of cutting more than 10 percent of its staff and a fifth of all branches in a bid to turn a profit by 2016.

In the first half, PTSB's loss widened to 566 million euros ($711 million) from a underlying loss of 300 million euros a year earlier as its mortgage book deteriorated and it bore high costs to attract deposits and pay a state guarantee.

The bank saw its net interest margin, the profitability of its lending, fall to 76 basis points from 92 basis points six months earlier as a result, a slightly sharper drop than falls seen in the first half by rivals Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks.

"WELL CAPITALISED"

PTSB was effectively nationalised last year mainly due to its stock of loss-making mortgages that track the European Central Bank's low interest rate. It was brought back from the brink in April when Ireland's international lenders allowed it to eek out a viable future by moving bad assets off its balance sheet.

Its tracker book accounted for just over two thirds of all its Irish mortgages at the end of June and remained under pressure from rising mortgage arrears resulting from the country's protracted property crash and high unemployment.

The bank, which more than trebled its impairment charges to 1.4 billion euros last year, provided for a further 437 million euros in the six months to end-June.

PTSB said its proportion of Irish owner-occupier loans in arrears for more than 90 days rose to 13.2 percent compared to an industry average stands of 10.9 percent while 28 percent of buy-to-let investors were three months or more in arrears.

The bank said however that in line with industry figures, the rate of increase had slowed following the strengthening of its collections capabilities.

Its dependency on emergency funding from the ECB also decreased in the first half as its loan to deposit ratio fell to a still industry worst 190 percent, while deposits rose by 2.2 billion euros, mostly thanks to returning corporate clients.

The bank's core tier one ratio, a key gauge of financial strength, rose to 18.1 percent. PTSB said this excess capital left it well positioned to absorb losses arising from loan impairments anticipated under stress tests last year.