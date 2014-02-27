BRIEF-Kookmin Bank sells stake in Bank CenterCredit
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna
DUBLIN Feb 27 Permanent tsb's chief executive said on Thursday that there was no system-wide solution on the way to take tracker mortgages off the mortgage lender's books.
Ireland had been looking at ways to shift so-called "tracker" mortgages - which follow the European Central Bank's low interest rate and are expensive to fund - from its main banks, to help speed their return to profitability.
"I run a bank around the things I can control, as far as I am aware there are no system solutions available to us. If there are, great," Masding told a news conference at the launch of a new product aimed at encouraging tracker mortgage holders to move home.
* Cegereal, the French core office reit - net income up 10.6 percent