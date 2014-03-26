DUBLIN, March 26 Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC : * FY operating loss before execptions 977 million EUR versus 977 in 2012 * FY impairment provisions on loans 927 million EUR versus 883 million EUR in

2012 * FY core tier 1 capital ratio 13.1 percent, loan-to-deposit ratio 150 percent * FY net interest margin 0.82 percent versus 0.72 percent at end-2012 * 14.9 percent of Irish owner-occupier mortgages more than 90 days in arrears

at end-2013 * 16.5 percent of Irish buy-to-let mortgages more than 90 days in arrears at

end-2013 * Says mortgage arrears have peaked and are now in decline