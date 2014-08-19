BRIEF-Mara Delta says on track to achieve FY distribution forecast
* Unaudited Abridged Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For The Nine Months Ended 31 March 2017
DUBLIN Aug 19 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) is likely to be attractive to private investors well before the government had expected, finance minister Michael Noonan said after the lender reported a sharp drop in losses on Tuesday.
The 99 percent state-owned mortgage lender cut its first-half underlying loss by 62 percent compared to a year ago after impairment charges on loans fell by two-thirds.
"It is likely to be an investable proposition well ahead of our original timetable given the significant improvements made by management and the continued improvement in the Irish economy," Noonan said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Keiron Henderson)
LONDON, April 21 A surprise call for a UK election has barely ruffled feathers among foreign investors, who have pumped money back into British stocks after last year's sterling slide following the Brexit referendum spurred a rush for the exits.