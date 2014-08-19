BRIEF-GoldX International buys Precisionsstål i Stockholm for SEK 4.5 mln
* SAYS BUYS STEEL AND METAL COMPANY PRECISIONSSTÅL I STOCKHOLM FOR SEK 4.5 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH
DUBLIN Aug 19 Ireland's permanent tsb is sticking to its forecast to return to profitability across its businesses by 2017, the bank's chief executive said on Tuesday.
The state-owned mortgage lender cut its first-half underlying loss by 62 percent year-on-year to 171 million euros ($228 million) after impairment charges on loans fell by two-thirds.
"I don't like to get ahead of myself. Today is a major step in the right direction but we're still loss-making and heavily loss-making," Chief Executive Jeremy Masding told a news conference.
"I think I'll still stick to 2017 and if we over-deliver, I'm sure the minister and the taxpayer will be delighted." (1 US dollar = 0.7493 euro) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Keiron Henderson)
