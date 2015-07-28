* Underlying profit of 1 mln euros vs 171 mln eur loss yr
earlier
* Net interest margin, capital levels rise
* To compensate more than 1,000 customers
DUBLIN, July 28 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB)
on Tuesday reported an underlying profit of 1 million
euros for the first half, its first since 2007, reflecting lower
mortgage arrears and a rise in new business.
The small profit, in its first results since partly
returning to private ownership, compared to a loss of 171
million euros a year earlier.
Exceptional one-off items mainly resulting from a
deleveraging programme agreed with the European Commission
totaled 432 million euros.
Its shares were up 2.9 percent at 5.10 euros by 0900 GMT.
The bank is the smallest of Ireland's three remaining
domestically owned banks and last to return to profit after the
financial crisis.
"There is still a long way to travel but these results show
we are making progress in returning the group to sustainable
profitability," Chief Executive Jeremy Masding said in a
statement.
Masding also apologised to 1,372 customers whom the bank
agreed to compensate after the central bank found that permanent
tsb failed to warn them of the consequence of breaking the term
of a particular loan agreement.
The consequences for customers who should have been allowed
to move to cheaper mortgages that track the low European Central
Bank rate when they broke the term of fixed-rate products early
included overpayments, mortgage arrears, legal proceedings and
in 22 cases, the loss of home ownership, the central bank said
on Tuesday.
PTSB said it would correct the position of every impacted
customer, the majority of whom were affected between 2006 and
2011, as quickly as possible.
It said it had made an "appropriate" provision for the
associated costs, without giving details.
The mortgage lender will release its full earnings report on
Wednesday. It had to publish its preliminary results a day ahead
of schedule because of the announcement of the mortgage redress
scheme.
The bank, in which the government cut its stake to 75
percent in April through a 400 million euro share sale, trimmed
its operating expenses by 19 percent year on year to 147 million
euros. Its impairment charges fell by 83 percent to just 24
million euros.
Net interest margin, a key measure of profitability that the
bank aims increase to 1.7 percent by 2018, rose by 10 basis
points in the first half to 1 percent.
Its fully loaded core tier 1 ratio increased to 13.4 percent
from 12.4 percent.
