Ohio investigates Visa's debit card transactions
April 21 Visa Inc said on Friday it was being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit transactions.
DUBLIN Aug 19 Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC : * Permanent tsb group - H1 operating loss before exceptional items 171
million euros versus 449 million EUR year ago * Permanent tsb group - impairment provisions on loans 148 million EUR
versus 429 million EUR in H1 2013 * Permanent tsb group - H1 net interest margin 0.88 percent versus 0.82
percent at FY 2013 * Permanent tsb group - core tier 1 capital ratio 12.7 percent at
end-June, loan-to-deposit ratio 141 percent * Permanent tsb group - net loans 29.0 billion EUR versus 29.5 billion
EUR at end-December * Permanent tsb group - 13.7 percent of Irish mortgage accounts more
than 90 days in arrears percent at end-June * Permanent tsb group - 15.5 of Irish buy-to-let accounts more than 90
days in arrears percent at end-June
* Says it decided to allocate 0.07 euro ($0.0749) dividend per share