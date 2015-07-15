TOKYO, July 15 Permira said on
Wednesday that it had hired ex-KKR deal-maker Ryotaro
Fujii to head its Japan operations, as the European private
equity firm chases billion-dollar deals in the world's
third-biggest economy.
Fujii previously played a key role on KKR's Japan deals
team. He was involved in the U.S. fund's acquisitions of a
temporary staffing agency Intelligence Holdings and Panasonic
Healthcare, a healthcare unit of Panasonic Corp.
Permira is willing to invest in deals worth up to a few
billion dollars in Japan, and the fund is planning to expand its
deals team in Tokyo to about six investment professionals from
four, Fujii told Reuters in an interview.
"The environment surrounding private equity firms has
changed drastically... Japanese companies are more willing to
listen to proposals from private equity firms," said Fujii.
"Because of Japan's new corporate governance code, corporate
management have become more serious about improving return on
equities."
The governance code, which took effect in June, aimed at
making listed firms more accountable to shareholders, which
could encourage companies to increase dividends and improve
returns.
"Japan's has become relatively more attractive. Its economy
is recovering, even as there are concerns about outlook of the
European economy and China's growth is slowing down," Fujii
said.
Before joining KKR, Fujii was with Goldman Sachs in
New York and Tokyo.
($1 = 123.4200 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Ryan Woo)