March 5 Private equity group Permira has cut its
fundraising targets by nearly a quarter, amid a tough
environment for private equity in the aftermath of the financial
crisis, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The company has informed investors it now plans to raise
between 4 billion to 5 billion euros, down from the 6.5 billion
euros ($8.47 billion) it was initially aiming to raise, the FT
said on its website.
Permira also told investors it planned to end its marketing
effort for the new fund by April 2014 suggesting it can start
investing the money secured in April this year, the financial
daily said.
The company had originally aimed for a so called first-close
at the end of January this year and then at the end of March,
the paper said.
Permira could not be immediately reached for comment outside
regular business hours but declined comment to the FT.