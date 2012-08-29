* Galaxy shares sold at 4.1 pct discount to Monday's close
HONG KONG, Aug 29 European private equity firm
Permira has raised $750 million by selling around half
of its stake in Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group
Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal
said.
The widely expected deal, struck late on Tuesday, was
Permira's second sale of Galaxy shares in less than a year.
The latest sale takes Permira's total gains to more than 60
percent on its original investment in Galaxy in 2007, profiting
from the boom in Macau's gaming industry in recent years.
Permira sold 278.8 million Galaxy shares at HK$21 each,
putting the total deal value at HK$5.85 billion ($754.2
million), the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity
because they were not authorised to talk publicly on the matter.
It sold the shares at a 4.1 percent discount to Monday's
close of HK$21.9.
Permira has raised around HK$10.7 billion from the sales on
Tuesday and last September, and it still holds a stake of
approximately 6 percent valued at about HK$5.7 billion at
current market prices.
The buyers were a small group of investors, with one
investor alone taking up the majority of the stock offered, the
source added.
The deal took place the day after Galaxy reported a ninefold
surge in first-half profit.
"Risk appetite is higher now than at the beginning of the
summer, but investors are being selective," one of the sources
said.
Permira declined to comment.
The Galaxy investment has been hugely profitable for
Permira, which invested HK$6.53 billion in 2007 for a 20 percent
stake in the casino company.
A shareholder had agreed to sell about 280 million of its
shares, Galaxy said in a statement, without identifying the
seller.
($1 = 7.7563 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Stephen
Aldred and Farah Master; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)