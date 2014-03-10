CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on U.S. protectionism risk, lower oil prices
* TSX closes down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13
March 10 Private equity group Permira is looking to float Japanese agricultural chemicals company Arysta LifeScience on the New York Stock Exchange, the Financial Times reported quoting people familiar with the situation.
While a sale to a trade buyer is also a possibility, London-based Permira is in talks with banks to discuss an IPO, valuing Arysta at $4 billion including debt, the newspaper said.
Permira bought Arysta, which manufactures insecticides and veterinary medicines, in 2008 for 1.95 billion euros ($1.32 billion).
Arysta is considering whether to move its domicile from Japan to the United States or a country with lower corporate tax rates, people familiar with the matter were quoted as saying by the FT.
A sale is expected to attract institutional investors and trade buyers including China's Sinochem and Nufarm of Australia.
* TSX closes down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 23 Saudi Arabia on Monday warned organisations in the kingdom to be on the alert for the Shamoon virus, which cripples computers by wiping their disks, as the labour ministry said it had been attacked and a chemicals firm reported a network disruption.