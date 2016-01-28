Jan 28 Private equity group Permira said it named Niklaus Santschi senior adviser to the financial services and technology teams.

Santschi was most recently Chief Executive of SIX Payment Services, a processor of cashless payments to financial institutions, where he oversaw the acquisition of PayLife Bank among others, Permira said.