LONDON/MADRID, July 17 Private equity group
Permira is considering the sale of its stakes in
Spain's Telepizza and clothing retailer Cortefiel, a source
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Bankers have approached Permira to sound out its appetite to
sell out of both companies as Spain's economic recovery gathers
force, the source added.
"These are mature assets," the source said, adding that the
firm was reviewing strategic options for the stakes.
Permira acquired the holdings around 10 years ago, before
the Spanish economy sank into a prolonged downturn, hindering
any exits from investments.
Talks with financial advisers around the Telepizza and
Cortefiel stakes could lead either to the holdings being sold to
third parties, or to stock market flotations, Bloomberg reported
earlier on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
It said a float of pizza delivery chain Telepizza, which
Permira bought into in 2006 along with other investors, may
raise about 1 billion euros ($1 billion).
A sale of Cortefiel, meanwhile, could fetch between 1.2
billion euros and 1.5 billion, Bloomberg reported.
Permira owns just under a third of Cortefiel and about 30
percent of Telepizza, which also counts private equity firm KKR
as an investor.
($1 = 0.9218 euros)
