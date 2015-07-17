LONDON/MADRID, July 17 Private equity group Permira is considering the sale of its stakes in Spain's Telepizza and clothing retailer Cortefiel, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Bankers have approached Permira to sound out its appetite to sell out of both companies as Spain's economic recovery gathers force, the source added.

"These are mature assets," the source said, adding that the firm was reviewing strategic options for the stakes.

Permira acquired the holdings around 10 years ago, before the Spanish economy sank into a prolonged downturn, hindering any exits from investments.

Talks with financial advisers around the Telepizza and Cortefiel stakes could lead either to the holdings being sold to third parties, or to stock market flotations, Bloomberg reported earlier on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

It said a float of pizza delivery chain Telepizza, which Permira bought into in 2006 along with other investors, may raise about 1 billion euros ($1 billion).

A sale of Cortefiel, meanwhile, could fetch between 1.2 billion euros and 1.5 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Permira owns just under a third of Cortefiel and about 30 percent of Telepizza, which also counts private equity firm KKR as an investor.

($1 = 0.9218 euros) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London; Writing by Sarah White in Madrid; Editing by David Holmes)