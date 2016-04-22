HONG KONG/TOKYO, April 22 European buyout firm
Permira is considering selling Japan's sushi chain
operator Akindo Sushiro Co in an initial public offering (IPO)
and is in the process of choosing underwriters, people with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
Permira bought Sushiro from a Japanese private equity firm
Unison Capital in 2012 for about 80 billion yen ($724.2 million)
and the value of the company has since grown to about 150
billion yen including debt, one of the people with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Permira is expected to hire banks in the coming weeks, this
person said.
Permira declined to comment. The people with knowledge of
the matter declined to be identified as the discussions are
confidential.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Junko Fujita; Editing by Lisa
Jucca)