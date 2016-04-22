* Firm valued at about $1.4 bln including debt - source

* Permira expected to hire banks in coming weeks - source

* Akindo Sushiro leads Japan conveyor belt sushi market

* Market grew 7.2 pct to 560 bln yen in 2015 -researcher (Adds details on company and industry)

By Denny Thomas and Junko Fujita

HONG KONG/TOKYO, April 22 European buyout firm Permira is considering selling Japanese sushi chain operator Akindo Sushiro Co in an initial public offering and is now deciding on underwriters for a sale that could value the restaurant company at about $1.4 billion, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Permira bought Sushiro from Japanese private equity firm Unison Capital in 2012 for about 80 billion yen ($724 million). The value of the conveyor belt sushi restaurant firm has since grown to about 150 billion yen including debt, one of the people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The buyout firm is expected to hire banks in the coming weeks, this person said. The people with knowledge of the matter declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential.

Permira declined to comment.

The sale plan comes as Japan's conveyor belt sushi market outpaces growth in the rest of the country's restaurant trade. With more than 400 sushi restaurants, Akindo Sushiro is the biggest operator, according to industry experts.

The Japanese conveyor belt sushi market grew 7.2 percent to 560 billion yen in 2015 from a year earlier, according to market research firm NPD Japan, easily beating 1.4 percent growth in a restaurant and takeaway market worth 19.4 trillion yen.

Akindo Sushiro reported revenue of 127 billion yen in the year ended September 2014, the last period for which it disclosed sales.

So far this year, Japanese companies have sold $1.6 billion from IPOs compared with $15.2 bln for the whole of last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 110.5400 yen)

(Reporting by Denny Thomas in HONG KONG and Junko Fujita in TOKYO; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Kenneth Maxwell)