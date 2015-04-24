(Adds background, quotes)

By Alice Gledhill and Conor Humphries

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Permanent TSB Group will have to pay a hefty price to raise the first Additional Tier 1 transaction from Ireland, a much-needed trade that will help fill a capital hole identified by the ECB asset-quality review.

The lender concluded fixed income investor meetings this week and is expected to bring a 125m perpetual non-call six-year bond as early as Monday.

Investor feedback points to a 9% yield level, a source said, and indications of interest are already multiple times the stated deal size.

A yield of 9% would be higher than any other financial institution has had to pay for capital in recent times.

"This is a very esoteric credit and really a roll-the-dice type of trade," said a syndicate banker away from the deal.

Deutsche Bank is structuring adviser and coordinator, alongside Davy as joint lead manager (no books).

Banco Popular Espanol was the last issuer to pay up to raise Additional Tier 1. It printed a 750m perpetual non-call five-year bond at 8.25% back in February, which now yields 8.06%.

The bond will convert into equity if PTSB's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%. The lender's CET1 ratio was 14.2% on a transitional basis at the end of 2014.

Ireland's third largest domestically owned lender is also planning to raise 400m in the first public share sale by an Irish bank since the financial crisis. [ID: nL5N0XK165]

The shares, to be listed on May 5, are being marketed with a price range of 3.90 to 4.50, implying a market capitalisation of approximately 1.9bn, the loss-making lender said.

The sale is expected to cut the government's stake from over 99% to between 50% and 75%.

The lender was effectively nationalized after a 4bn bailout from the Irish government in 2011 and is struggling to follow larger rivals Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks back to profitability due to a large stock of loss-making mortgages that track the ECB's record-low interest rates. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Conor Humphries, editing by Julian Baker, Alex Chambers)