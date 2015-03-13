March 13 Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc

* issues Notice of group AGM on April 8 to facilitate the forthcoming Capital Raise

* Confirms its 134,000 retail shareholders able to participate in new capital raise on same pricing terms as new investors

* resolutions will enable the Company to consolidate its share capital by reducing the number of shares in issue from a current total of approximately 36.5 billion to just over 365 million