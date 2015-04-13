DUBLIN, April 13 Irish lender permanent tsb
is to launch a public share offering on Tuesday to raise
400 million euros, marking its return to the main Dublin stock
exchange four years after it was delisted, a source with
knowledge of the transaction said.
The lender last week secured approval from the Irish
government, which owns 99 percent of the bank, to raise up to
400 million euros in equity, but it did not specify whether the
shares would be sold via a public or private offering.
A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.
Ireland's third-largest domestically-owned bank has said it
plans to raise a further 125 million euros by selling bonds to
fill a capital shortfall identified in European stress tests
last year.
The additional tier one bonds would convert into equity or
be written down if the bank's capital levels fall below a
certain level.
(Reporting by Dublin Newsroom)