* Slowly recovering banks desperate to grow loan books
* Analysts expect competition on mortgages to intensify
* Tentative signs that house price growth may be cooling
DUBLIN, Jan 5 Bank of Ireland and
permanent tsb (PTSB) will cut mortgage rates for new
customers, becoming the latest lenders to do so as competition
intensifies in a recovering property market.
Ireland's banks have been slowly recovering from a crash
fuelled by reckless property lending and are now trying to grow
loan books still in decline as redemptions exceed new lending
that is rebounding from a very low base.
State-owned ptsb, which is seeking to raise at least 100
million euros of capital after failing European bank stress
tests last year, said on Monday it will cut its rates for new
homeowners by up to 0.42 percentage points.
From next week, its variable rates for new customers will
range from 3.76 percent to 4.28 percent.
Bank of Ireland, the only lender to avoid a full state
rescue, said it will offer fixed rates for new customers ranging
from 3.8 for a two-year period to 4.5 percent for 10 years and
that it had a 2.5 billion euro mortgage fund available to meet
customer demand.
It follows a cut by another state-owned bank, Allied Irish
Banks, which in October bucked the trend of lenders not
passing on lower European Central Bank interest rates to
consumers and cut its standard variable rate mortgage by 0.25
percentage points.
"We expect competition in the Irish mortgage market to
intensify over the course of 2015, with price reductions acting
as another headwind at a time when the low interest rate
environment is already adversely impacting margin levels," said
Ciaran Callaghan, an analyst at Merrion Stockbrokers.
House prices in Ireland are rebounding after a crash in
property prices six years ago. They rose 16 percent in the past
year, although prices in the fastest recovering market, Dublin,
failed to rise for the first time in eight months in November.
In a further sign that the recovery may be slowing, property
website Daft.ie said on Monday that asking prices for Irish
homes fell by 1 percent in the final quarter of 2014, the first
quarterly drop since mid-2013.
Daft, which advertises nine out of every 10 properties for
sale in Ireland, attributed the fall to proposed Irish central
bank restrictions on mortgage lending, which are due to be
brought in early this year. Daft said the changes had already
altered buyer expectations.
