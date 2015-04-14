April 14 Permanent TSB

* Says trading conditions have continued to improve during the first quarter of 2015

* Says new mortgage drawdowns increased by 16 percent in the first quarter of 2015 y/y

* Says term lending has also shown growth of over 50 per cent in q1 y/y

* Says irish home loans arrears over 90 days were 9.9 per cent at end q1 versus 10.7 per cent at 31 december 2014

* Says irish BTL arrears were 12.8 percent at end Q1 versus 13.6 per cent at 31 December 2014

* Says impairment charge for Q1 has continued to reduce versus Q1 2014