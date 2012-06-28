LONDON, June 28 A glitch at a new diesel making
unit at Shell's Pernis refinery in the Netherlands,
Europe's largest, is causing delays because of problems linked
to the quality of its output, traders said on Thursday.
Shell declined to comment.
Traders said the specification of the diesel produced needed
to be corrected before being shipped and this had caused delays.
"They had to blend in jet fuel to correct the spec," one
distillates trader said.
A new desulphurising unit at the refinery was commissioned
last week to increase the proportion of diesel produced by the
plant.
The refinery, which can process 412,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of oil, supplies diesel to most major oil firms operating
in northern Europe.
It was not immediately clear how long the glitch would
affect supplies but at least two traders expected the delays to
last into July.