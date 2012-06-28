LONDON, June 28 A glitch at a new diesel making unit at Shell's Pernis refinery in the Netherlands, Europe's largest, is causing delays because of problems linked to the quality of its output, traders said on Thursday.

Shell declined to comment.

Traders said the specification of the diesel produced needed to be corrected before being shipped and this had caused delays.

"They had to blend in jet fuel to correct the spec," one distillates trader said.

A new desulphurising unit at the refinery was commissioned last week to increase the proportion of diesel produced by the plant.

The refinery, which can process 412,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil, supplies diesel to most major oil firms operating in northern Europe.

It was not immediately clear how long the glitch would affect supplies but at least two traders expected the delays to last into July.