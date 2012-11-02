LONDON Nov 2 Royal Dutch Shell's Pernis refinery in the Netherlands is expected to resume normal operations within two weeks as planned after completion of maintenance work that started in late September, traders said on Friday.

The timely restart of units affected by the works will help ease a shortage of distillates in northern Europe, which caused prices to spike last month and put pressure on transport networks including airports.

"Shell aired a message yesterday saying it will be wrapping up (works) in the next two weeks," said a trader.

The 400,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant is Europe's largest and is an important producer of diesel and other distillate products in the region.