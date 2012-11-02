LONDON Nov 2 Royal Dutch Shell's
Pernis refinery in the Netherlands is expected to resume normal
operations within two weeks as planned after completion of
maintenance work that started in late September, traders said on
Friday.
The timely restart of units affected by the works will help
ease a shortage of distillates in northern Europe, which caused
prices to spike last month and put pressure on transport
networks including airports.
"Shell aired a message yesterday saying it will be wrapping
up (works) in the next two weeks," said a trader.
The 400,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant is Europe's largest
and is an important producer of diesel and other distillate
products in the region.