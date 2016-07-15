July 15 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc
has started negotiations with its creditors to potentially
restructure its debt, according to people familiar with the
matter, in the latest sign of distress in the specialty
pharmaceutical sector.
The Morristown, New Jersey-based company, which focuses on
central nervous system medicines, is working with restructuring
advisors at investment bank Perrella Weinberg Partners LP to
explore a solution with its creditors that will boost its
liquidity, the people said this week.
The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is
confidential. Pernix declined to comment, while Perella Weinberg
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Carl O'Donnell in New York)