CORRECTED-Nikkei tumbles to 2-1/2-week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
Feb 8 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a U.S. specialty pharmaceutical company, is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The Morristown, New Jersey-based drugmaker is working with investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners LP, the people said. The process is still in its early stages and may not culminate in a sale, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Pernix and Perella Weinberg did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.