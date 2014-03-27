Theranos reaches agreement with U.S. health regulator
April 17 Theranos Inc said on Monday it would stay out of the blood-testing business for at least two years in exchange for reduced penalties from federal health authorities.
PARIS, March 27 French drinks group Pernod Ricard expects full year 2013/14 underlying operating profit in Asia to record a low single digit decline, with demand in China, its second-largest market, seen likely to stay weak until end-June.
The forecast was included in slides available on Pernod Ricard's website ahead of a conference call on Asia at 1300 GMT.
Like rivals Diageo and Remy Cointreau, Pernod has been hit by a government crackdown on luxury gift-giving and personal spending by civil servants in China, as well as by slowing economic growth in the world's second-biggest economy.
Pernod Ricard makes 12 percent of sales and 15 percent of profits in China, its second-biggest market after the U.S.
Asia makes around 40 percent of group sales and 46 percent of annual profits.
Pernod's fiscal year ends on June 30. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)
BEIJING, April 17 Chinese farmers will plant less corn this season, resulting in the smallest crop in six years, as the world's top grains producer seeks to whittle down its huge glut of the grain and boost production of soybeans, according to a Reuters poll.