(Refiles to fix headline to read Ricard)
* Ricard family man to become company Chairman and CEO
* New boss seen balancing needs of family, outside investors
* China and the United States pose challenges
By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
PARIS, Feb 9 Alexandre Ricard becomes head of
Pernod Ricard on Wednesday, putting the founding
family back in charge of the world's second-largest spirits
maker when growth in its two key markets has slowed.
Investor expectations are high, with the company's shares
outperforming rivals and having hit a record peak last month.
To live up to those hopes, Ricard must pep up the
performance in the United States and China and has only limited
firepower for acquisitions.
Ricard's grandfather Paul launched the company in Marseille
in 1932 when he created the aniseed-flavoured Ricard spirit.
With 14 percent of the capital and 20 percent of voting rights,
the Ricard family remains the company's largest shareholder.
Alexandre Ricard's appointment as chairman and chief
executive puts the family back in charge of day-to-day
management for the first time since 2008.
It will be rubberstamped by a board meeting on Wednesday on
the eve of the release of first half results.
The new boss made his mark as chairman and CEO of
Pernod-Ricard subsidiary Irish Distillers Group in 2008-2011,
where he doubled sales of Jameson whiskey.
Despite his heritage, some analysts believe Ricard, 42, will
strike a better balance between the family interests and those
of a broader shareholder base thanks to his international
background and banking experience.
"I think it will be a new era," said one, contrasting
Ricard's vibrant personality with the more distant old-school
French style of former CEO Pierre Pringuet, 65.
TWIN PROBLEMS
In China, the group's big sales and profit engine, economic
growth is slowing and a government clampdown on extravagant
spending has hurt premium spirits demand. In response, Pernod
Ricard has launched the less expensive Martell Noblige cognac.
In the United States, the world's biggest spirits market,
Absolut vodka, the group's largest brand, is struggling, as
trendy drinkers turn to brown spirits like bourbon and niche
vodka brands like Texas-based Tito's Handmade Vodka.
"The two biggest challenges Alexandre Ricard has are seeing
China through growth again and sorting out Absolut in the United
States," said Bernstein analyst Trevor Stirling.
Ricard who also has Chivas Regal scotch whisky and Martell
cognac also in his portfolio, summed up the task last November.
"Top line growth is the mother of all battles," he told
shareholders.
Fortified by a decade long acquisition spree that turned a
French family business into a global giant with 8 billion euros
($9 billion) of annual sales, Pernod-Ricard's ambition is to
knock Britain's Diageo off the top spot.
But debt of 8.4 billion at end-June 2014 after the 5.7
billion euros 2008 purchase of Sweden's Vin & Sprit, owner of
Absolut, limits further big M&A moves.
Pernod is focused on small bolt-on deals, notably in the
U.S., where it lacks a big-selling brown spirit, and in emerging
markets. Analysts peg its firepower at 1.5-2.3 billion euros.
MUCH TO LIVE UP TO
Family-controlled groups are a feature of the drinks
industry. France's Remy Contreau, U.S. drinks company
Brown Forman, and the beer giants Anheuser-Busch InBev,
Heineken, and Carlsberg are other examples.
"The succession was well prepared. His arrival at the helm
will mean a continuation of the strategy," said Emeric
Preaubert, portfolio manager at Sycomore Asset Management.
Ricard earned an MBA at University of Pennsylvannia's elite
Wharton school and joined the group in 2003 after stints with
consulting firm Accenture and in takeover banking with Morgan
Stanley. He was named deputy CEO in August 2012 after the
sudden death of his uncle Patrick Ricard, then chairman.
Despite the enthusiasm his appointment has generated,
Ricard has his work cut out keeping up the momentum after heady
growth in the four decades since Ricard merged with Pernod,
another aniseed brand, in 1975.
It snapped up brands around the globe, including Irish
Distillers, home to Jameson whisky, in 1988, Seagram Co. Ltd. in
2001, Allied Domecq Plc owner of Mumm and Perrier Jouet
champagnes in 2005, and then Vin & Sprit in 2008.
"He is going to be very exposed and observed, including by
his family in a more and more challenging economic climate with
a stock price at a high," said Ian Gallienne, Managing Director
of the Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, which with a 7.5
percent stake, is one of the main non-family shareholders.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Pascale Denis,additional
reporting By Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris and Martinne
Geller in London; Editing by Andrew Callus and Keith Weir)