PARIS May 31 French drinks group Pernod Ricard said sales in China, its second-largest market, remained soft and that it was too early to say if a rebound would come in the financial year starting July 1.

Pernod warned in April that revenue in China could fall up to 10 percent in the year ending June 30 after Scotch whisky sales in the country fell 10 percent in the first nine months of the financial year, although Martell cognac sales were more resilient.

Pernod's chief executive for Asia, Philippe Guettat, told a conference call on the region on Tuesday that although the company was "very confident" mid-term on China, "for fiscal year 2017, it is too early to say if China will return to growth".

Sales of cognac and other luxury goods fell in China following a government crackdown on corruption in 2014, hurting all spirit makers, although cognac seems to be recovering faster than whisky.

Global spirit makers are giving conflicting views on the Chinese market, with French rival Remy Cointreau and Hennessy cognac owner LVMH having pointed to a rebound in China.

China contributes 9 percent of Pernod Ricard sales against 17 percent for the United States, its top market.