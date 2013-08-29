PARIS Aug 29 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard
would be able to make medium-sized acquisitions worth
up to 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) while still protecting its
credit rating, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.
Pernod, which like rivals has been exposed to a slowdown in
China, sees the trend in the country improving by the second
half of its 2013/2014 financial year, Pierre Pringuet said in an
interview.
"Medium-sized acquisitions are entirely feasible for us...in
the hundreds of millions of euros up to 1 billion," he said.
($1 = 0.7496 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)