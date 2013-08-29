PARIS Aug 29 French spirits maker Pernod Ricard
said it had hit its full-year target of around 6
percent organic profit growth from continuing operations on
Thursday, despite an ongoing slowdown in China, and raised its
dividend.
Pernod, the world's second-biggest drinks group by sales
after Britain's Diageo, reported a 6 percent rise in
profit from recurring operations to 2.23 billion euros ($2.97
billion) for its financial year ending June 2013.
It said it would propose a dividend of 1.64 euros, up 4
percent.
($1 = 0.7496 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)