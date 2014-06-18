By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, June 18 Pernod Ricard is
working on a plan to cut costs at its French Pernod and Ricard
distribution units that could lead to around 60 job losses, it
said on Wednesday.
The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's
Diageo has been hit by weaker demand from China for its
premium cognac and whisky. In February it set a target to save
150 million euros ($203.16 million) over three years by
improving efficiency throughout the group.
Pernod Ricard, which owns the Absolut vodka, Glenlivet
whisky and Mumm champagne brands, will detail measures it will
take under the so-called Allegro cost cutting plan, at the end
of August when it unveils its full year earnings.
"In France what is being considered is sharing support
functions such as IT, finances, human resources or purchasing
between the Pernod and Ricard distribution units," a Pernod
Ricard spokeswoman said.
"The plan does not affect Ricard or Pernod plants while
Pernod and Ricard remain separate legal entities with their
dedicated commercial and marketing teams," she added.
The plan, which is currently being discussed with unions, is
to regroup on Ricard's Marseille site the functions currently
spread between Pernod's Creteil site near Paris and Marseille.
It involves the 156 positions held at Creteil though taking
into account planned job creations in Marseille, around 60 jobs
could eventually be at risk, the company spokeswoman said.
Pernod Ricard employs 19,000 people worldwide, including
2,800 in France. It has 96 plants, including 15 in France.
Pernod said it was too early to discuss plans outside
France, where the group is also looking to bolster efficiency.
Like rivals Diageo and Remy Cointreau, Pernod has
been hit by a Chinese government crackdown on luxury gift-giving
and personal spending by civil servants as well as by slowing
economic growth in its second-biggest market behind the U.S.
In its third quarter alone, sales to China sank 28 percent
after falling 18 percent in the first half, due to destocking in
response to sluggish demand.
Pernod Ricard makes 12 percent of sales and 15 percent of
profits in China.
($1 = 0.7383 Euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)